Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 finds a new cast member in Randeep Hooda

While Baaghi, the second film of Tiger Shroff turned out to be a hit entertainer, the makers are leaving no stones unturned for its sequel. With new names being added to the star cast almost every now and then, yet another actor who has joined the list is Randeep Hooda.

Although the prequel solely revolved around the trio of hero, heroine and villain, the second instalment seems to have several characters in play. Just a few days ago we had reported that Manoj Bajpayee will play a pivotal role in the film. Now, Randeep Hooda too has been signed for an important part of essaying the role of Tiger Shroff’s companion or rather friend.

Confirming the news, Randeep Hooda said, “Sajid [Nadiadwala] Bhai has always been a guiding light and a friend who genuinely cares for me and my art. Our previous two collaborations (Highway and Kick) have been landmarks in my career both commercially and critically. He always comes up with real gems and this one is special.”

A source close to the development revealed that this role will surprise the audience since Randeep is known for his powerful performances in critically acclaimed films like Sarbjit and Highway. “He is expected to get his earlobes pierced and will sport dreadlocks with a funky wardrobe. His character is called LSD,” added the source.

As for Baaghi 2, it features Tiger Shroff’s alleged girlfriend Disha Patani as the leading lady along with Prateik Babbar essaying the role of antagonist. The film that went on floors in Pune last month is currently being shot in Mumbai. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is also expected to have a major schedule in China. It is expected to hit the big screen on April 27, 2018, exactly two years after the first instalment was released.