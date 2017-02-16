Tiger Shroff to travel to Mount Kailash and it is not for a film

Neck deep in shooting for Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff had earlier revealed that he will kick start the shoot for Student Of The Year 2 soon. But it seems that the actor also has a long prep to do for his next action packed drama Baaghi 2. However, before he gets into the grind, the ardent Shiva devotee wants to spend some time in solitude.

Tiger Shroff is all set for a trip to the famous and spiritual Mount Kailash (according to legend, it is place where Lord Shiva resides). From what we hear, the actor is currently waiting to wrap up Munna Michael after which he will be we trekking to Kailash Mansarovar where he will be going to the base camp. It is being said that this will be his solo trip and he has already started applying for the required permissions as well as the tests for the four to five day trek.

On the other hand, for Baaghi 2, which is said to take action to the next level, Tiger Shroff will be taking Kung Fu training in China for about two months under Tony Ching. As reported earlier, the film will be shot extensively in Beijing. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiawala. According to reports, the shooting of the film will be commencing in July.