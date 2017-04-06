Tiger Shroff to start shooting in Kashmir for Student of the Year 2 in May

Tiger Shroff is already having a pretty busy 2017. Firstly, the actor recently wrapped up Munna Michael. Tiger will also star in Baaghi 2 and Student of the Year 2. Now that Tiger’s year is quite hectic, he will begin shooting for his next film Student of the Year 2 in May.

According to a leading daily, a source close to the production unit revealed that Tiger will begin shooting for Student of the Year 2 from May first week in Kashmir. The month-long schedule will be shot in some of the exotic locations in Kashmir.

Although the leading actress is not yet finalized, according to another source, the announcement for the same will be made soon. The source added that the makers would be locking the two leading ladies soon and will also make an official announcement. The source confirmed that one of the actresses is Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who will make her Bollywood debut in this film.

After the month long schedule in Kashmir, the cast and crew will return to Mumbai to complete the second and final schedule here. Their plan is to wrap up the film by the end of July 2017.

Student of the Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar‘s Student of the Year which launched three new newcomers- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Besides this, Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Niddhi Agerwal. The film is produced by Viki Rajani and directed by Sabbir Khan. It is scheduled to release on July 7.