Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.12.2018 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Tiger Shroff to organise ‘Fight Night’ at his MMA centre

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff’s fitness obsession is not unknown. Taking it to the next level, the actor, who has recently opened his Mixed Martial Art training centre in Mumbai, is all set to organize a fight night that will take place in Mumbai in February 2019. Various prominent personalities and sports people are expected to attend the event. The team behind Shroff’s MMA centre, MMA Matrix, will aid in organizing this event. Sister Krishna Shroff, we hear, will play a crucial role in the developments.

Tiger Shroff to organise ‘Fight Night’ at his MMA centre

Fourteen of India’s top fighters will face-off in seven thrilling MMA fight bouts, followed by a formal sit-down dinner. The guest list includes major movie stars, producers and directors and sports personalities.In a bid to match international standards, the team plans to feature world-class commentators, ring girls, state-of-the-art lights and music, with a live international DJ in tow.

Baaghi 2 actor is all set to spill his magic in his next release Student Of The Year 2. Recently, Tiger Shroff announced of his next film Baaghi 3 which is an addition to his superhit action franchise Baaghi.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff states his character in Student Of The Year 2 is like Superman stripped off his power

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 to…

Sara Ali Khan to romance Tiger Shroff in…

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger…

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff come…

Pulkit Samrat to open a health café next…

WHOA! Hrithik Roshan ROMANCES Vaani Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification