Tiger Shroff to organise ‘Fight Night’ at his MMA centre

Tiger Shroff’s fitness obsession is not unknown. Taking it to the next level, the actor, who has recently opened his Mixed Martial Art training centre in Mumbai, is all set to organize a fight night that will take place in Mumbai in February 2019. Various prominent personalities and sports people are expected to attend the event. The team behind Shroff’s MMA centre, MMA Matrix, will aid in organizing this event. Sister Krishna Shroff, we hear, will play a crucial role in the developments.

Fourteen of India’s top fighters will face-off in seven thrilling MMA fight bouts, followed by a formal sit-down dinner. The guest list includes major movie stars, producers and directors and sports personalities.In a bid to match international standards, the team plans to feature world-class commentators, ring girls, state-of-the-art lights and music, with a live international DJ in tow.

Baaghi 2 actor is all set to spill his magic in his next release Student Of The Year 2. Recently, Tiger Shroff announced of his next film Baaghi 3 which is an addition to his superhit action franchise Baaghi.

