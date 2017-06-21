Tiger Shroff to open martial arts schools all over India

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Tiger Shroff is our very own Michael Jackson and Bruce Lee combined. Even as he prepares to unleash the Michael Jackson within himself in his next film a dance-fest titled Munna Michael, the martial artiste within Tiger is all set to create waves across the country.

Tiger Shroff declares he will open Mixed Martial Arts schools all across India. Revealing his ambitious aspirational plans Tiger says, “Yes, it’s my dream and aspiration to spread an awareness of the power and reach of MMA (mixed martial arts) all over our country. I’ve tied up with a friend for this ambitious venture. For now the plan is to first open a series of MMA studios across India.”

Tiger Shroff has a city-specific plan in mind. “My first batch of MMA schools will open in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bangalore.”

This, reveals the young dreamer, will only be the beginning of his ambitious plans. “From this starting-point I will then get fully into my plans to build schools all across India. I have many more ideas on this. But it’s early days to talk about them now.”