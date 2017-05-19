Tiger Shroff confirms he is doing Rambo remake

Readers may recall that, Bollywood Hungama had done a newsbreak last month about the ‘Gen-Next’ star Tiger Shroff being roped in for the Hindi remake of the path breaking Hollywood film Rambo. This time round, we bring you some more details on the project. While the film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, it will be co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures. Reports also have it that, Tiger Shroff pipped the likes of the two hunks Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra to bag the much coveted role.

Speaking about the film, the ever-soft spoken Tiger Shroff said that while he was grateful for having got the opportunity to do the role, all the happenings around seemed surreal to him. He also confessed that, by no way, he believed that he could replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone (who had played the original role). On the other hand, Siddharth Anand said that Rambo was one of the most iconic action blockbuster films from his generation. He added that, it was the right time to introduce Tiger in this role as Bollywood was lacking action characters of Rambo’s calibre. Siddharth Anand also added that, Tiger Shroff had the power and vulnerability that would make him the next iconic action hero. While the principal photography of the film has been slated to get started in February next year, it is being readied to release during the year 2018.

Besides the Hindi remake of Rambo (which has been untitled so far), Tiger Shroff will be seen in films like Student Of The Year 2 and Munna Michael.