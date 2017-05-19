Tiger Shroff confirms he is doing Rambo remake

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Tiger Shroff confirms he is doing Rambo remake

Readers may recall that, Bollywood Hungama had done a newsbreak last month about the ‘Gen-Next’ star Tiger Shroff being roped in for the Hindi remake of the path breaking Hollywood film Rambo. This time round, we bring you some more details on the project. While the film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, it will be co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures. Reports also have it that, Tiger Shroff pipped the likes of the two hunks Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra to bag the much coveted role.

Speaking about the film, the ever-soft spoken Tiger Shroff said that while he was grateful for having got the opportunity to do the role, all the happenings around seemed surreal to him. He also confessed that, by no way, he believed that he could replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone (who had played the original role). On the other hand, Siddharth Anand said that Rambo was one of the most iconic action blockbuster films from his generation. He added that, it was the right time to introduce Tiger in this role as Bollywood was lacking action characters of Rambo’s calibre. Siddharth Anand also added that, Tiger Shroff had the power and vulnerability that would make him the next iconic action hero. While the principal photography of the film has been slated to get started in February next year, it is being readied to release during the year 2018.

Besides the Hindi remake of Rambo (which has been untitled so far), Tiger Shroff will be seen in films like Student Of The Year 2 and Munna Michael.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Irrfan Khan to star in the film adaptation

Irrfan Khan to star in the film adaptation of…

Kangna Ranaut finally blasts at Apurva Asrani's accusation about stealing writing credits for Simran

Kangna Ranaut finally blasts at Apurva…

CONFIRMED Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding to go on floors in August this year

CONFIRMED: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s…

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin: A Billion Dreams declared tax-free in…

SHOCKING Filmmaker Ketan Mehta slaps legal notice on Kangna Ranaut for hijacking Rani of Jhansi

SHOCKING: Filmmaker Ketan Mehta slaps legal…

Hindi Medium (10)

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium made tax-free in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification