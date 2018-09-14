Tiger Shroff calls Hrithik Roshan – Disha Patani’s controversy a SILLY rumour

Tiger Shroff is one of the most bankable actors of our time and well, he shall be seen next in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. After SOTY 2, he shall be seen in Sidharth Anand’s untitled next with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. Not too long ago, there was a rumour that before Vaani, Disha Patani who allegedly is Tiger’s girlfriend was in the contention for the role but well, she was apparently upset because Hrithik was flirting with her hence opted out of the film. Because, well, things got awkward for the couple. Now, both Disha and Hrithik reacted to this vile khabar and said how ridiculous it was. Disha put out a formal statement which said, “There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it’s completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It’s my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him.”

Hrithik too addressed this issue and sarcastically refuted this rumour on the Internet. After Disha and Hirtihk, Tiger finally spoke about this controversy and dismissed it as a mere silly rumour and further said that such things happen in the industry one must not get too affected by this. He called both Hrithik and Disha lovely human beings who are above and beyond such rumours.

The Hrithik-Tiger film is one of the most awaited movies because well, there is going to be oodles of action and amaze dance sequences.

