Thugs Of Hindostan: Yash Raj Film to release look of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on late Yash Chopra’s birthday?

Being one of the most touted films of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan will bring together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Well, considering the same, the film will definitely be a magnum opus that has been put together by Yash Raj Films. While we will get a glimpse of the film that also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on September 27, we hear that the makers have planned something interesting before the launch.

Thugs Of Hindostan makers have decided that they wouldn’t be giving a teaser to the audience. Instead, they would be unveiling the character looks of each of the actors, starting from September 17. It is being said that the makers are keen on doing something different for it and keeping in mind, how they have closely guarded the looks of the actors by far, this would be an interesting move, according to them. However, an official announcement on this is yet to be made since the plan is said to be still in the discussion stage.

Well, by now, audiences would be aware that Thugs Of Hindostan is set against the backdrop of a different era. It has been learnt that the film talks about four robbers or rather thugs, who revolt against the British Raj and the characters are played by Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The looks will probably be unveiled in the said order. A final poster too will be launched which will feature all the four actors.

If that wasn’t enough, a source close to the development says, “To celebrate late Yashji birthday there are quite a few plans, but nothing has been finalized yet. One is the unveiling of the posters, but apart from this there are other plans as well that have to be locked still.”

Coming to the film, it is also expected a hot sizzling number that will be performed by Katrina Kaif. It has been reportedly titled ‘Suraiyya Meri Jaan’ and is not only said to be a hugely mounted number but also a sexy one by the actress.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor, is expected to release during Diwali this year, on November 7.

