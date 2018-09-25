Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.09.2018 | 9:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Thugs Of Hindostan poster LEAKED: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh look impressive

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Thugs Of Hindostan makers released the motion poster of Aamir Khan’s much awaited first look from the film and we were shook! Aamir’s character is named Firangi in the film and his Maverick hairstyle and wacky look was compared with Johnny Depp’s numerous on screen personas including Jack Sparrow and Mad Hatter. All said and done, the look garnered a lot of publicity and hype for the film. Yash Raj Films has been releasing one look, one day at a time since last week and finally they released the film’s leading man’s look. Post this, there has been a poster doing rounds with all the leads in one frame.

Thugs Of Hindostan poster LEAKED Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh look impressive

The makers have definitely not released it which makes us wonder about the authenticity of it. But it has Aamir Khan as Firangi, Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira and Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya.

Check out the poster and tell us what you feel. Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most awaited films of this year and is slated to release on November 9. It is an action packed period film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film boasts of epic war scenes and jaw dropping action sequences. It is also hyped because for the first time ever, we will get to see Aamir sharing space with legend Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been shot in Malta and Rajasthan.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK: Aamir Khan as quirky FIRANGI in Thugs Of Hindostan is totally unmissable

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

SAAHO: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification