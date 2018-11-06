Thugs of Hindostan – Did you know? Aamir Khan did real piercings for the film and here are the deets

After the release of the trailer, it was quite obvious that Aamir Khan plays the character of Firangi, a flamboyant, sly, wily, deceptive smooth talking thug in the forthcoming mega action entertainer Thugs of Hindostan from YRF. Being the perfectionist that he is, Aamir was extremely involved in the styling of his character with costume designers Rushi and Manoshi. Besides that, one may have observed that Aamir also sports earrings and a big nose ring in the film. But let us tell you that the actor actually pierced his body for the role!

Speaking about the same, Aamir Khan revealed, “When I started working on the character, I felt that he (Firangi) should have a nose pin. It was something that was very instinctive for me. When I’m playing a character, I want to try and feel as much as possible that I am the character. When I live with all of this, whether it’s the nose ring or the ear studs, it becomes a part of me.”

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya (Viktor) credits Aamir’s dedication to become Firangi by saying, “I have seen him go through all piercings and it was really a very brave attempt on his part. I think he has given a lot of blood to this role!”

The costume designers Rushi and Manoshi highlighted that Aamir took the heaviest nose pin with the thickest wire despite knowing it would hurt him that much more while piercing! “There were hundreds of nose pins in front of him a thin one, a pretty one, a nice one which looked good but had a very thin wire. He chose the one with the thickest wire and the heaviest in weight,” they said.

Thugs of Hindostan is a fictional story that is set during British East Indian Company’s rule over India. It brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time. It is set to release on November 8, a national holiday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

