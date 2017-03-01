“Throw those guys in Jail” – Kabir Khan on trolls harassing Gurmehar Kaur

“You feel really angry. The way we are supposed to conduct ourselves in the society has completely broken down over this social networking,” said Kabir Khan at the inauguration of Khidkiyan, a theatre festival organised by renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra in Mumbai today. Kabir was referring to the harassment unleashed on the twenty year old peace activist Gurmehar Kaur post her stand on the violence at Ramjas College where innocent students (including girls and teachers) were thrashed by ABVP goons in Delhi recently.

An angry Kabir Khan went on to say, “It is unbelievable that someone can issue such threats to a 20-year-old girl and get away with it. It’s criminal. The only way to counter this is to throw those guys in the jail.” Gurmehar has been given rape threats. She has been told that she won’t see the end of 2017. She has been mocked by Virendra Sehwag, Randeep Hooda feels she is is being used as a pawn while politicians are saying that people supporting her should be sent to Pakistan. It is a bizarre situation. Wonder how many people will be sent to jail as Kabir says because there are many who have been given a long rope with law enforcing agencies openly supporting the anti social elements. Sad!