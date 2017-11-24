Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.11.2017 | 11:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

The real reason why Deepika Padukone opted out of the Ivanka Trump summit

BySubhash K. Jha

Deepika-Padukone-opted-out-of-the-Ivana-Trump-summit

Deepika Padukone was all set to attend the Ivanka Trump Summit in Hyderabad when the poop hit the ceiling. But contrary to reports she didn’t chicken out from attending the prestigious Summit after death threats from the wonderful custodians of Indian culture. Nor did her family forbid from putting her in a vulnerable position. On the contrary her parents have been remarkably supportive and brave, encouraging her to go out there to have her say.

It was the film’s producers Viacom 18 Motion Picture who have placed an embargo on Deepika Padukone’s movement.

Says a source, “Deepika had her speech and clothes ready. She was ready to fly off. But then her producers advised her against it. Though her security is beefed up the producers don’t want to take any chances. They don’t want to put in her in vulnerable situation. There will be no more Padmavati media events until the new release date is announced.”

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Padmavati team refutes claims of demanding…

">

Gujarat government places a ban on Padmavati

">

Simi Garewal steps in to mediate for…

">

Padmavati cleared by British Censors to…

">

Shatrughan Sinha expresses surprise over…

">

Padmavati insured for Rs 140 crore; to get…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification