“During my tenure I was bullied by the I & B ministry into taking decisions” – Pahlaj Nihalani

Former CBFC chairperson and producer Pahlaj Nihalani is shocked by the Parliamentary Committee’s decision to question Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmavati before the censor board could view the film.

“By all means the Parliamentary Committee has every right to question Sanjay Leela Bhansali or any other filmmaker. But only after the CBFC views and certifies the film. By questioning him before the censor certificate you are challenging the authority of the CBFC as the final arbitrary body to decide the fate of a film,” says Nihalani, adding that the CBFC seems to have lost its authority.

“During my tenure I was bullied by the I & B ministry into taking decisions. Now it’s a free-for all. Any and every governing body can question a film. Where does that leave the CBFC?”

As for Padmavati, Nihalani wonders where the film’s persecution stops. “In how many committees is Sanjay Bhansali answerable? And where does this end? Why is one of India’s best filmmakers being made to explain himself over and over again? And why is the CBFC not taking steps to clear the air once and for all?” questions Nihalani.