Teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to release in September and here’s why it is auspicious

The sci-fi film 2.0, which was supposed to release last year, got delayed due to the immense VFX that will be used in the film. Touted to be the sequel to the film Enthiran aka Robot, the film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role along with Akshay Kumar as the antagonist and Amy Jackson as the leading lady, the film will now finally will aim at the post Diwali release, on November 20. And the teaser of the same will be unveiled in the month of September.

The audiences will get a glimpse of this heavy budget 2.0 on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Ganapati festival kicks off from September 13 and the director of the film S Shankar has confirmed in recent reports that the teaser of the film will be launched on the said day. However, did you know the teaser was originally supposed to release August 15? Well, if you are wondering why the makers didn’t keep up with the schedule, then let us tell you that they didn’t want to do it amidst the Kerala floods.

Last week saw a massive destruction down South when the beautiful Kerala was hit with a massive calamity that took many lives and left the state in shambles. Followed by the disastrous floods, many from the Indian entertainment industry pledged their support and also donated lump sums for the people in the state. Considering the huge impact that the state’s destruction had down South and in the nation at large, the makers decided to push the teaser launch of 2.0 further. Hence, they decided to hold it in September and what better than an auspicious occasion like Vinayakar Chaturthi [Ganesh Chaturthi].

Produced by Lyca Productions, 2.0 will feature Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson as robots whereas Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a man-crow.