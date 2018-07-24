Teaser of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and Akshay Kumar starrer Gold will be an Independence Day treat to fans!

In the weekend gone by, we had reported that Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, that celebrates the power of a woman ruler, will be releasing during the Republic Day weekend in 2019. And now, before that, on the forthcoming Independence Day, we will get a glimpse of the Kangana Ranaut starrer in its teaser. The said teaser will release alongside the release of one of the most awaited films, Gold, starring Akshay Kumar which is set to hit the big screen on August 15.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Sonu Sood, TV star Ankita Lokhande who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, Jisshu Sengupta amongst others, is based on the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role, will be seen in the role of a warrior queen for the first time in this historical film that will also showcase the much renowned 1857 uprising of India against the British Rulers. Directed by Krish, the film is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

On the other hand, Gold too is a period drama set against the backdrop of the India’s pre and post-independence. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film deals with hockey and a man’s dream to win the Olympics for India as an independent nation. It marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mouni Roy in the role of Akshay’s wife. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor amongst others in integral roles. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film will release on the Independence Day.

As for Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, the film will release on January 25 alongside other biopics like Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and Thackeray based on the life of one of Maharashtra’s most respected politician-leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

