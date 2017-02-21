Team Rangoon to organize a special screening for the family of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Rangoon, which is set against the backdrop of World War II, is grabbing eyeballs and generating a lot of curiosity among the audience. The team of Shahid Kapoor, Kangna Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan are currently busy with the promotions but that hasn’t stopped them from doing something special.

Shahid Kapoor is seen playing the role of a soldier with a strong sense of duty and big patriot in the film. It also showcases the struggle his character faces during the difficult times of the war. As the movie is set against the Second World War, due to the special connect the movie shares with the people who fight for the country at all times, the makers are keen to show the movie to the family of our freedom fighter, Subhash Chandra Bose. The makers are planning to organize this screening in Kolkata itself where the family is based.

Besides this, Kangna Ranaut recently had a warm interactive day with the jawans at the BSF camp in Jammu. The makers even planned a special screening for the armed forces.

Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is an intense love triangle, set against the backdrop of World War II, which focuses on love, war and deceit. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is all set to hit the theaters on February 24.