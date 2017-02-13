Team ‘Rangoon’ to create ‘kissing photo booths’ across cinema halls on V-day

Over the years, the concept has really caught up amongst the length and breadth of our country. While the day gets ‘encashed’ by many FMCG brands, this year, it a film which is all set to woo the lovers. The film is the Saif Ali Khan–Kangna Ranaut–Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming period drama Rangoon.

In order to make the Valentine’s Day more special, the makers of Rangoon have installed kissing photo booths across the cinema halls, where couples who are willing to share their love story will have to recreate Kangana Ranaut’s character, Julia’s passion, as seen in the Rangoon poster. And the winners will be taking home customised Rangoon merchandise.

While Rangoon has been against the backdrop of World War II, the film has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is all set to release on February 24 this year.