Tara Sutaria is Karan Johar’s latest discovery

After giving the film industry such shining stars as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, talent scout and movie mogul Karan Johar is all now set to unveil a whole new line-up of debutants top lined by Sridevi & Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya.

But to those like Kangana Ranaut who accuse Karan Johar of ‘nepotism’, here is some heartening news. Karan is also open to talent from outside the film industry.

Karan Johar is now all set to launch dancer, VJ and TV actress Tara Sutaria. She is all set to play Tiger Shroff’s leading lady in Student Of The Year 2, which Punit Malhotra directs.

Says a source close to the development, “The film has two leading ladies. While Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya plays one of Tiger’s leading ladies, Tara Sutaria plays the other.”

Being a trained ballet dancer, she will be seen stepping into a lot of dance grooves with Tiger. Watch this space.