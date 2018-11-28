Tanushree Dutta’s Me Too case: Daisy Shah records her statement at Oshiwara police station

Tanushree Dutta stirred the hornet’s nest after she came out with her Me Too story in media. She revealed how she was molested on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss about ten years ago. She told the media about the shocking way in which her co star Nana Patekar made her feel uncomfortable and exploited her under the pretext of close dancing with her. She also said that Ganesh Acharya and Samee Siddiqui were perpetuators in this crime. After her, there were a lot of celebs who came out with their stories and the matter snow balled into a national issue. Prominent faces were named in this and the industry made it clear that any issue with relation to Me Too movement will NOT be lightly. Powerless won’t be dismissed and powerful will not have a way out this time around. Tanushree’s case is ongoing and here is an update about the same.

Actress Daisy Shah was a witness to this incident as she was assisting Ganesh Acharya. She was in charge of teaching dance steps to Tanushree and in an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama she stood by Dutta. She was summoned by the Oshiwara Police Station to give her statement in this matter.

She had said in an interview, “My job was to give Tanushree the steps, make her learn them and then help her execute. Now what Tanushree has said that I and she had a great rapport. Yes, because we rehearsed for 3-4 days before shooting the song and on the sets also. For the first two days, everything went very swiftly and on the third day something happened, which I am not aware of, but Tanushree, being a woman, she has come out and she has said that this is what she has gone through. So, I totally sympathise with her.”

