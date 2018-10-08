Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy: Actress’ lawyer warns to move High Court if her FIR is not registered

As of now, a statement made by Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta about allegedly being sexually harassed by veteran actor Nana Patekar has fueled up a major debate on female rights and laws pertaining to it. Fueling up the #MeToo Movement which became a full-fledged campaign in Hollywood, the one in Bollywood has become a major point of controversy. The latest update is that Tanushree Dutta is now planning to file an FIR after a decade and her lawyer has further warned that if the actress doesn’t get to do, he will approach the High Court.

The incident can be traced back to the year 2008, when Tanushree Dutta was shooting with Nana Patekar for a song in the film Horn Ok Pleassss. After giving a series of interviews about her support towards #MeToo Movement and about her becoming a victim on the sets of her film, Dutta has now taken legal action against Nana Patekar. Followed by her interviews while she received a legal notice from Patekar and other accused, Dutta is said to have lodged a complaint at Oshiwara police station to file an FIR for the incident that happened a decade ago.

In the same, Tanushree has alleged in her recent complaint of outraging her modesty stating that Nana Patekar had touched her inappropriately and indecently during the shoot of the song. The actress has urged the police to file charges under sections 354, 354 (A), 34 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code against Nana for the incident that happened in March 26, 2008. The actress has also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and others for not only trying to cover up the incident but for also not coming out in support of her.

The Oshiwara Police Station in recent reports has asserted that they have indeed received a complaint from Dutta and are currently investigating matter. On the other hand, the actress’ lawyer Nitin Satpute have maintained that the actress is currently out of Mumbai and that he will be going to the police station on Tuesday to check on the complaint. He also warned that if the cops don’t let them file an FIR on the case they would be moving the High Court for the same.

Nana Patekar is yet to respond to these allegations. While he did respond to the media questions calling Tanushree’s claims a lie, he will be holding a press conference today.

