Tamannaah Bhatia will play deaf and mute character in her next Hindi film

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her magnum opus film, Bahubali: The Conclusion. Besides this film, the actress has also shot for a Hindi film produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

During the promotions of Bahubali 2, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her forthcoming Bollywood ventures. She said that Bahubali helped her to realise that people wanted her to do different characters. She revealed that she has shot for a film in which she plays a deaf and mute girl. She has even gone makeup less for the same film.

Tamannaah also revealed that she is also collaborating with Prabhu Deva again after Tutak Tutak Tutiya but in a completely different framework. She added that it will be very interesting for audience to watch them in completely different characters and framework.

Bahubali: The Conlusion film stars Prabhas in the lead alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it is slated to release on April 28.