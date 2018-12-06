Bollywood Hungama
Taimur Ali Khan’s second birthday to be a big party

BySubhash K. Jha

When the biggest Khan superstar Tamur Ali Khan turned 1 last year on December 20, the entire Pataudi-Kapoor family took off for Saif’s ancestral town of Pataudi in Madhya Pradesh for an intimate family get-together.

This time it’s going to be different. Says a close friend of Saif and Kareena, “Taimur has his own friends in school now, plus many other pals from the film fraternity like AbRam (Shah Rukh Khan’s son), Lakshya (Tusshar Kapoor’s son), Aaradhya (Abhishek-Aishwarya’s little angel), etc etc. Plus there’s Taimur’s most favourite little sister Inaaya (Saif’s sister Soha’s daughter). Also Taimur now understands the nitty-gritty of birthday parties….the cake, candles, balloons, games. He will definitely have a party for his birthday this time.”

We don’t know the guest list as of now. But the paparazzi whom we know Taimur loves, will be there in full form, taking the pictures that their ‘Tim’ (that’s what Taimur likes the paps to call him) wants them to.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan’s media exposure is becoming problematic for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

