Last Updated 22.06.2018 | 4:40 PM IST

Taimur Ali Khan’s media exposure is becoming problematic for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

BySubhash K. Jha

The constant hounding of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s 1-year old son Taimur Ali Khan by the paparazzi has now become a major problem for the family. Last week during a holiday in London, pictures of the baby with his parents kept surfacing on the net.

The intrusion finally got to Saif who snapped at a stranger snapping him and his family in London. A source very close to the Kapoors says the privacy problem is definitely getting to be a major issue with the Kapoors.

“The family is looking at various options. After a certain age they will send him outside India for his schooling. But for now he needs to be protected from the constant attention he keeps getting,” says the source.

A member of the family who doesn’t want to be named wonders why Taimur is the recipient of so much attention. “Shah Rukh’s son AbRam and Aamir’ son Azad, don’t get the same kind of attention. Saif’s sister Soha’s child isn’t hounded. Then why is Taimur the centre of so much unwanted attention?”

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan talks about Sacred Games, Taimur’s popularity, working mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and making a biopic on his dad on Lorraine

