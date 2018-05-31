Taimur Ali Khan has said his FIRST words! And Saif Ali Khan couldn’t be HAPPIER about it!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan has been the cynosure of lenses ever since he was born. Despite all the camera hoopla around him, the toddler has never seemed too afraid of all the people around him. Every small detail of the little infant has gone viral on the web. Now, father Saif Ali Khan has an intriguing revelation to make the first few words of Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan has apparently been picking up a few words and father Saif Ali Khan, not surprisingly, is super thrilled about this. Parents are obviously excited to hear the first words of their kids and Saif recently revealed that he calls him abba. In recent reports, the Nawab spoke about his youngest son’s antics. He also added that a few other words that his 17-month-old kid has picked up are ‘baby’ and ‘gum’.

Saif Ali Khan confessed in these reports that every time Taimur sees a chewing gum, he utters the word ‘gum’. Isn’t that too cute?

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan, in these reports, also spoke about his kid often being surrounded by paparazzi. The calm father mentioned that the cameramen are very friendly. They have never behaved aggressively with Taimur or his nanny. And considering that he is just doing their job, he doesn’t mind about them being around.

Yet another interesting revelation about Taimur Ali Khan that Saif made was that his son likes to look at the moon. So, he confessed that he often sits with him in his office to show him the moon.

Back on the film front, Saif Ali Khan has films like Baazaar and a period drama by Navdeep Singh in the pipeline. The actor will also be making his digital debut with Sacred Games that is slated to go on air on Netflix next month.