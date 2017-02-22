Tabu to star in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming thriller

Readers may recall that a couple of days back we had reported about the talented Ayushmann Khurrana coming on board for Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming venture. Earlier, there were huge speculations that the film’s heroine being Deepika Padukone, although there had been no confirmation about anything.

The latest ‘development’ about the film is that, the filmmaker has now roped Tabu as the film’s lead actress. One hopes that, with Tabu coming on board, all the speculations about Deepika Padukone will be put to rest. Tabu, who has been doing extremely selective films of late, was last seen in the Aditya Roy Kapur – Katrina Kaif starrer Fitoor, which released last year.

Even though the details of the film have been strictly kept under the wraps, reports state that the film is a thriller of sorts. The movie could possibly go on the floors in a couple of weeks.

Watch this space for developments.