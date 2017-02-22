Tabu to star in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming thriller

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Tabu

Readers may recall that a couple of days back we had reported about the talented Ayushmann Khurrana coming on board for Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming venture. Earlier, there were huge speculations that the film’s heroine being Deepika Padukone, although there had been no confirmation about anything.

The latest ‘development’ about the film is that, the filmmaker has now roped Tabu as the film’s lead actress. One hopes that, with Tabu coming on board, all the speculations about Deepika Padukone will be put to rest. Tabu, who has been doing extremely selective films of late, was last seen in the Aditya Roy KapurKatrina Kaif starrer Fitoor, which released last year.

Even though the details of the film have been strictly kept under the wraps, reports state that the film is a thriller of sorts. The movie could possibly go on the floors in a couple of weeks.

Watch this space for developments.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Parineeti Chopra

WOW! Parineeti Chopra is now a certified scuba…

Tubelight

Iulia Vantur to sing a song in Salman Khan’s…

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for his tweet, deletes it later

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for his tweet, deletes…

Ranbir

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor travels by public transport to…

Diana Penty

Diana Penty to play NGO worker in Lucknow Central

Varun Dhawan

Here’s what Varun Dhawan has to say about…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification