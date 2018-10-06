Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.10.2018 | 6:59 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu ventures into Sports and has bought a team in the Premiere Badminton League

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu has lots of reasons to celebrate this year. After continuing to soar in movies with outstanding performances in critically claimed films like Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan, the actress has decided to venture out to a new horizon in her life. The actress has bought a team in the Premier Badminton League along with her managing agency Kri.

Taapsee Pannu ventures into Sports and has bought a team in the Premiere Badminton League

Talking about the same, Taapsee Pannu shares, “I always wanted to get into sport and since, obviously, I couldn’t be a player, I wanted to be associated with something that I’ve played or known well. Badminton has been a special sport for all of us, because everyone has played this sport at least once in their life.”

Taapsee will be supporting the Pune team and would be selecting her players at the auction scheduled for 8th October. The actress further adds, “I’m entering the league with the Pune team. It will be called Pune Seven Aces. Since the auction is on October 8, in Delhi, my effort will be to have a good mix of ethnicity, so we can have a strong team from all over. The mantra will be, ‘make sure they serve the entertainment attached to badminton’. We want to make sure you enjoy the match. So, expect a lot of entertainment in terms of players being ready to show their fun side along with the expertise they have in the sport.”

Well we wish the spunky actress all the best for this new endeavour!

Also Read: Thugs Of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh replaces Taapsee Pannu in Anurag Basu’s next

