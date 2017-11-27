Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.11.2017 | 9:03 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu roped in as brand ambassador for Women’s Horlicks

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu roped in as brand ambassador for Women’s Horlicks 005

Taapsee Pannu has certainly come a long way since her Bollywood debut back in 2013. Now with multiple hits like Pink, Naam Shabana and Judwaa 2 to her credit, the actress has fast become a name to reckon with in the industry. Along with films, Taapsee has been pretty active on the brand endorsement front as well, and adding yet another one to the list, Taapsee has now been roped in to endorse Horlicks.

In fact, Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen endorsing Women’s Horlicks, adverts of which look to create awareness of low bone density among women. Confirming the same, GSK Healthcare released a statement sting that Taapsee perfectly embodied the brand’s personality in her actions and values as a new age woman, who dons many hats and needs the support of a strong body to do so.

Back on the work front, Taapsee Pannu who was last seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 will next be seen in Mulq that is being directed by Anubhav Sinha.

