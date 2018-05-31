Taapsee Pannu is moving into her NEW HOUSE in Mumbai and she can’t be more excited!

Taapsee Pannu is busy with her film commitments as she has shoots lined up one after the other. Despite her busy schedules, if there is one thing that has been on her mind it is her new flat in Mumbai. Taapsee has fondly decorated her three BHK apartment in the city and now she has shifted to her brand new swanky home. But definitely having all of it put together wasn’t a cakewalk in any way.

Did you know? Recent reports reveal that whilst shifting, Taapsee Pannu and her sister had carried three bags full of artifacts that she had curated from her recent trips. Taapsee, in these reports, revealed that the interiors of her new home are almost done but a little touch-up is still left. She credits Shagun for all the décor that was supervised by her. The actress also maintained that she didn’t want an interior designer but had complete faith in her sister when it came to decorating their house.

Elaborating further about her home, Taapsee Pannu described it to be European and shabby-chic but also added that there is a girly vibe to it. She said that the house is white with pops of colour by way of doors and furniture. Not surprisingly, the house also has artefacts that were collected from her recent trip to Spain and from her earlier trip to Koh Samui.

Taapsee Pannu explained that they have many gallery walls in their apartment which have been decorated with paintings, pictures and a world map that is made out of a jute board, small quotation boards and even table top. She was also glad that she could find some European things which she would rarely been able to find in Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu also revealed that her favorite corner of her house is the coffee bar. Maintaining that she is a teetotaler, Taapsee wanted to do something special in her home as a dedication to her love for coffee. She has created a coffee bar in a corner of her living room which has different types of coffee and also an espresso machine.

As for her housewarming party, Taapsee stated that her parties will go on for weeks since she wants to keep it separate from each group of her friends. She is keen on inviting her parents during her birthday week to spend time with them in her newly decorated apartment.

Also Read : Is Amitabh Bachchan playing an investigative officer in Sujoy Ghosh’s next starring Taapsee Pannu?