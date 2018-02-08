Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.02.2018 | 9:23 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu to deliver a speech at Harvard and here’s what it is all about!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We aren’t surprised to see Taapsee Pannu paving a unique path for herself in Bollywood unlike many of her contemporaries. Her repertoire indeed boasts of a mix of content-driven and commercial films. Now the actress’ efforts seem to be crossing boundaries as she has received a coveted invite to be a speaker at Harvard.

Taapsee Pannu to deliver a speech at Harvard and here’s what it is all about!

Yes, Taapsee has been invited at the 15th edition of the India Conference. Organized by the students of Harvard Business School (HBS) and Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) it will be held this month in Boston. The actress is invited as an inspirational speaker. The theme of the conference shall be centred on ‘Disruptive Innovation in India’. The conference recognised unique talent who are disrupted in various fields and looks at including them in a conversation with their students. Being one of the top business colleges in the world, this definitely is a moment of pride for Taapsee!

A source close to the actress said, “Taapsee is very elated with the invite. The platform is very prestigious and has had renowned personalities delivering speeches and being a part of it would be of great honour. She is looking forward to attending it and will be trying to manage her dates from her busy schedule for the same.”

In the past, Harvard Business School has hosted Amartya Sen, Omar Abdullah, Chanda Kochhar, Azim Premji, Shashi Tharoor, P. Chidambaram, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Rajat Sharma, Vinod Rai and Navin Jindal among many other influential speakers joining the league will be Taapsee this year.

Talking about her forthcoming films, Taapsee Pannu is all set to feature in Dil Juunglee alongside Saqib Saleem. The actress will also feature as a hockey player in Soorma, which stars Diljit Dosanjh as the protagonist. And she will also essay the role of a lawyer in Mulk.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu pledges to spread self-defence on National Girl Child day

