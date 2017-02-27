Taapsee Pannu contributes to Karnataka’s Pink Cafe

Amidst several blockbusters, the much talked about film Pink featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role received lots of critical acclaim in 2016. The film, that portrayed the prejudiced mind-set towards working, independent women along with issues like eve teasing and rape, also received accolades in award ceremonies. And now we hear that it has triggered a movement of sorts in certain places.

Located in Mangalore, Pink Café is one such attempt to support the message of women empowerment that was delivered in the film. In a bid to promote gender equality and to spread the message across small towns, the café will have only women employees. When Taapsee Pannu came across this concept, she was thrilled to see the way her film has inspired people to continue the fight for female rights.

In fact, going a step further, we hear that the actress has donated a sum to the café too. Talking about it, Taapsee revealed about how impressed she was with the Pink Café and she did not want to just encourage them with words and hence she decided to contribute to the café in her own way.

Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, also stars Amitabh Bachchan along with Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi among others and released on September 16 last year.