T-Series joins hands with BR Studios

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has once again come together to work with The Chopra Family on more movies in the coming days. BR Studios helmed by Renu Chopra and her sons Juno and Abhay enjoyed critical and commercial success last year with their films Bareilly ki Barfi and Ittefaq. With the vigour to create great content BR Studios has developed two films that they will collaborate with T-Series on. While it is premature to talk of exact details, what is known for sure so far is that Mudassar Aziz of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi fame will direct a film under this renewed collaboration.

There is another film that T-Series and BR Studios are committed to working on together, the script of which is being currently developed which is a family entertainer in lines of Bareilly ki Barfi. Also on the cards is the third instalment of the successful Bhootnath franchise, details of which will be announced later.

Commenting on this association with BR Studios, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series says, “We had a great synergy with BR Studios when we worked on Bhoothnath Returns a few years ago. Creatively, it was a very satisfying collaboration to work in this film starring Amitji. Even the music of Bhoothnath Returns proved to be a chartbuster. We are excited to take this creative partnership with BR Studios further with our next lot of films.”

Commenting on this, Juno Chopra of BR Studios says, “The revival of our banner has shaped up well with the Bareilly Ki Barfi and Ittefaq. Taking the legacy forward, we are now looking at bringing more such interesting stories to the audience in the future. With Bhushan ji and T-Series on board this journey, we are looking forward to a fruitful association for the Bhoothnaath franchise and the other films.”

