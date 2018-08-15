T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment confirm Tahira Kashyap Khurrana to direct

Continuing the trend of identifying and launching promising directors, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) have confirmed Tahira Kashyap Khurrana to take the helm of their third collaboration.

Ellipsis Entertainment had earlier introduced renowned ad filmmaker Ram Madhvani to direct Neerja. T-Series and Ellipsis then launched Suresh Triveni as director in Tumhari Sulu, and more recently, Soumik Sen for his second feature, Cheat India, which is currently under production.

A statement from the producers read, “Tahira has worn several hats…. from being the programming head of a radio station in the North to a theatre writer-director, author, teacher of mass communication and journalism, and short film-maker. Her incredible stories are rooted in realism and heart. We are delighted to back her debut journey and look forward to making many more movies with her.”

Said Tahira Kashyap, “I am delighted to be working with such incredible partners to bring a take on urban existence to the big screen. It feels surreal that something I had dreamt of for the longest, is finally happening. I’ve been writing screenplays for five years. It wasn’t an easy ride for me. I’m glad that Ellipsis believed in me, and together with T-Series, has given me a platform to breathe life into my script. I am truly excited about this new phase in my life and career.”

The untitled film, a warm slice-of-life drama set in Mumbai, will go into production early next year. Casting is in progress and will be announced shortly.