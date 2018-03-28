T-Series celebrates 40 million YouTube subscribers milestone

When you speak to the team at T-Series led by Mr. Bhushan Kumar, you really get to know that like their boss they are driven to be at the top in everything they choose to do. And with this belief, T-Series India’s leading music label and movie studio recently welcomed the 40th million subscribers on its YouTube channel. It continues to hold on to its #1 spot in the top 500 YouTube channels globally (https://socialblade.com/youtube/top/500 ) with more than 34 billion video views; with its audience base spread across India, US, Canada UK, Mainland Europe, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand etc. T-Series has expanded its presence across multiple digital platforms and now reaches more than 1 billion digital consumers a month.

In merely 7 years since it launched its YouTube Channel in 2011, T-Series has caused a kind of revolution in the Indian entertainment space. In addition to amassing an incredible number of subscribers, T-Series continues to rack up the views with their choice of content. Not only did the Indian music label do groundbreaking work when it comes to promoting artists, also the way it uses social media for cross promotion, is a first in the music industry. The channel’s winning formula is a mix of musical talent from Bollywood movies and independent artists, coupled with a smart online marketing strategy which recognizes Millennials appetite to consume quality content online.

Bhushan Kumar, CMD, T-Series, says, “I would like to dedicate this success to all our fans all over the world, who have helped us reach this milestone. I would like to congratulate my entire in-house digital team and the YouTube team for this tremendous feat. We look forward to achieving greater heights with our dedication and passion to offer quality content and enriching entertainment experience to our discerning consumers worldwide.”

Call them early adopters if you want, but India’s leading entertainment giant has always remained ahead of the curve. T-Series has consistently clocked higher watch time on YouTube than the industry average. Speaking on the occasion T-Series President, Mr. Neeraj Kalyan says, “It all comes down to promoting the artist / content with a well-oiled online marketing machine, using everything to maximum effect, whether it’s social media cross promotions, tent pole programming, intelligent tagging, consumer engagement or any other new gimmick that’s about to reach the market.”

Adding on Mr. Kalyan says, “YouTube has been perhaps one of the most exquisite tools to serve audience and test content adoption rate. It has played an important role in our marketing strategy over the past 7 years and the same is underlined by this incredible milestone. We will continue to set an inspiring example of leveraging YouTube to connect with fans and reach new audiences. The growth acceleration in subscribers and video views is really encouraging for the industry and video search platforms will surely see further growth in the months to come. Under the able leadership of Mr. Bhushan Kumar, our proud team is already eyeing 50M subscriber milestone and a Ruby Button Trophy from YouTube before the end of 2018. ”

Also Read: “The youth connect that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has is what is working for the film” – Bhushan Kumar