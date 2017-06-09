SWEET SURPRISE! Rani Mukerji splurges on luxury gifts on the Hichki crew. Find out why!

Only recently we had reported that the shooting of Rani Mukherji’s mcomeback film Hichki had been wrapped. In fact the crew of the film marked the same with a group photograph of everyone who is anyone who was part the film. The said photograph definitely looks like an amalgamation of all the memories while working on the film.

Now we hear that the actress, Rani Mukerji, who has been known to be large hearted, decided to thank the crew of Hichki with high end gifts. Truly surprised and touched, everyone from the Hichki team was indeed delighted by the lovely gifts. A source from Hichki’s unit said, “Hichki is a very special film to Rani Mukerji as it is her first project after she became a mom. Given that she signed up for this film after her daughter Adira’s birth, the fantastic work by the film’s team made the experience very special. She gave out these lovely gifts as a gesture of recognition for all the hard work that they have put in collectively. It’s very generous of her and everyone has adored the gifts.”

As for the film, the Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki, which has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma for YRF.