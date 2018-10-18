Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.10.2018 | 3:28 PM IST

Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon and Renuka Shahane become CINTAA members

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the #MeToo stories that has taken India by storm as women shared their harassment incidents, Cine andTV Artists Association (CINTAA) is taking every measure to ensure workplace safety. On Wednesday, CINTAA announced that they will be setting up the committees to tackle sexual harassment in the industry. Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon and Renuka Shahane are the new members who will be joining the committees.

Sushant Singh, general secretary, CINTAA, revealed that Swara Bhasker was already working independently on sexual harassment awareness. When they met, they knew they were on the same page. So, she became a member. They are setting up different sub-committees for sexual harassment awareness programs. Even POSH will be part of the sessions to help in counseling, awareness, and workshops.

Filmmaker Amol Gupte, journalist Bharti Dubey, PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) lawyers, and psychologists will also be joining the different committees.

Also Read: #MeToo: IFTDA takes action against Sajid Khan, followed by three complaints of sexual harassment against the director

