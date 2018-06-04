Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.06.2018 | 6:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls after seeing identical tweets for masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Swara Bhasker is not new to the Internet trolls. The actress has been mercilessly trolled for her opinions, time and again. Swara is once again in the spotlight for a scene in her latest release, Veere Di Wedding that released on June 1. The film opened up at the box office on a good note which stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania. As the film continues to receive mixed reactions, many have criticized the film as women openly discuss sex, cuss and even a masturbation scene that has become the talk on the Internet.

Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls after seeing identical tweets for masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

Interestingly, netizens found the said masturbation scene offensive and have been trolling Swara Bhasker. But, the interesting part was that all of those tweets were identical which have been posted by many handles. The same tweet says, “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeerDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when the masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theatre my grandmother said “I’m Hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeerDiWedding.”

Replying to these tweets, Swara Bhasker hit back with her savage response stating, “Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets!”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding released on June 1 worldwide.

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding: Rapid fire with Veeres Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding scores amongst…

Kartik Aaryan’s fall-out with his mentor Luv…

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding is the biggest…

Using the ‘BC’ abuse didn’t come naturally…

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are…

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding jumps further…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification