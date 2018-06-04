Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls after seeing identical tweets for masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhasker is not new to the Internet trolls. The actress has been mercilessly trolled for her opinions, time and again. Swara is once again in the spotlight for a scene in her latest release, Veere Di Wedding that released on June 1. The film opened up at the box office on a good note which stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania. As the film continues to receive mixed reactions, many have criticized the film as women openly discuss sex, cuss and even a masturbation scene that has become the talk on the Internet.

Interestingly, netizens found the said masturbation scene offensive and have been trolling Swara Bhasker. But, the interesting part was that all of those tweets were identical which have been posted by many handles. The same tweet says, “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeerDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when the masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theatre my grandmother said “I’m Hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeerDiWedding.”

Replying to these tweets, Swara Bhasker hit back with her savage response stating, “Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets!”

For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film. pic.twitter.com/VCn1wroHlf — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 2, 2018

Why are so many sanskari people watching #VeereDiWedding with their grandmothers? — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) June 2, 2018

???????????????????????????? Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! ????????‍♀????????‍♀????????‍♀???????????????? https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding released on June 1 worldwide.