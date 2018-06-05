Swara Bhaskar not shaken by trolls

The feisty Swara Bhaskar continues to be trolled for one reason or another. Whether it is the series of suspiciously identical tweets lashing out at her for doing a sequence of self-pleasuring in Veere Di Wedding, or for her contradictory opinions on Pakistan expressed on two different platforms, Swara is getting slammed, and she is taking it on her chin as usual.

Speaking on the current troll trail Swara says, “I have no comments for people who are petty, who are hypocritical or who slut-shame. I also have no comments for idiots. Currently I am ignoring these people and feeling very happy with the rest of the team of Veere Di Wedding about the success of the film. A lot of people on social media are speaking up for me and I sincerely want to thank them all for the support.”

As far as being trolled for her masturbation sequence in Veere Di Wedding is concerned Swara comments, “I have been targeted by paid trolling in the past and I’m used to it. Many twitter-users and some prominent comedians and commentators have turned the ‘I took my Grandmother to watch VDW’ into very funny satirical comments on twitter. I’m grateful both for their support and their humour.”

About her contradictory opinion on Pakistan Swara clarifies, “I believe there should be a distinction between States/ Governments of a country and the civilians of that country. My regard for and goodwill towards the people of Pakistan remains unchanged. Some of my closest friends are Pakistani. Lahore remains one of my soul cities.”

Her last words on trolling are significant: “I believe the social media is a virtual public place just like restaurants, parks and cinema halls. Just as we expect a decent level of behaviour we must insist on decent and decorum on social media. If we see someone being abused slammed or slut shamed in a public place wouldn’t we stand up and defend the person from being attacked. Likewise we must stand up and protect the social media from indecent uncivilized attacks. Basically I am engaged in debates and arguments with trolls so that that precious public space doesn’t get taken over by bullies and perverts.”

Right now Swara would rather focus on the splendid success of Veera Di Wedding. “The box office numbers do not surprise me. I had a gut feeling that the film would work at the box office. But the opening-day figure surprised me. I had thought we’d do a Rs. 6 cr opening on a good day. I think we have cracked the glass ceiling and myth that women-centric films cannot get big openings.”

