Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Amitabh Bachchan urges audience to STOP open defecation

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Riding high on the success of 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan may have switched to his next film but the actor recently found the need to revive one of the social causes. Not surprisingly, Amitabh has been associated many campaigns of the Government including the polio initiative because of his immense fan following. The megastar has also supported the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and now he shot for a new ad campaign to promote the cleanliness drive.

Many Bollywood celebrities including superstars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have made their contribution towards Swachh Bharat Campaign. On the other hand, the powerful megastar Amitabh Bachchan too has taken the initiative for the same on more than one occasion. Do you remember the time when he had visited the Versova Beach to help volunteers clean the beach?

In a similar fashion, Amitabh Bachchan recently felt that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan needs to be revived, albeit in a different manner. Big B expressed that we need to do more to promote the cleanliness drive across the country this summer. For the same, he took to Twitter to retweet one of his latest ad campaigns for the Abhiyaan.

The video features Amitabh Bachchan passing on the message of maintaining hygiene and avoiding open defecation. At the same time, he also urged the youth to participate and create awareness about the need for cleanliness. He posted the same saying, “more needs to be done, and we shall do it, not just by voice and face, but working for it… I shall certainly!!”

Also Read: For his 75th year, Amitabh Bachchan receives a special tribute and here are the deets

