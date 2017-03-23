Sushmita Sen returns to silver screen with a short film on conservation

It has been quite some time since we last saw Sushmita Sen on the big screen. But now we hear that the model turned actress will be making a comeback of sorts with a short film on wildlife conservation. While the short film titled The Story of All of Us was initiated by the Wildlife Conservation Trust and reportedly Sushmita even decided to forego her remuneration and did not charge the makers.

As for Sen’s presence in the short film, the actress will be represented by just her voice that she has lent to a poem scripted by Dr Anish Andheria, President of WCT. Tweeting about the short film on their official twitter handle Social Access posted saying, “The Story of All of Us On #InternationalForestDay @thesushmitasen invites you to look within to discover the forest!”

On her part thanking the organizers on Twitter, Sushmita added, “That #forest is you….that #forest is me!!! preserving,conserving n celebrating #nature n all that’s natural I love this! I love us. @Social_Access thank you for giving me this opportunity to be the #voice of #nature #forests #wildlife #love #TheStoryOfAllOfUs”.