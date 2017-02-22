Sushmita Sen pens her autobiography and will launch it soon

Following her journey from a beauty queen to an actress to a doting mother, Sushmita Sen is really looking forward to chronicle her life experiences in a memoir of sorts. The actress, we hear, is busy penning her autobiography amidst other work commitments.

What’s more! The actress hasn’t hired a writer to do so because she wants the readers to feel the emotions and feelings portrayed in the book thereby maintaining its authenticity rather than opting for flowery language. On the other hand, we also hear that Sushmita Sen doesn’t want to hype or glorify her life in any manner as she wants people to be inspired by it and help them move forward as better individuals.

Reportedly, two publishers have been eyeing on Sushmita Sen’s forthcoming book and we hear that the content there would definitely be a page-turner since it portrays the life of the actress in a fearless manner.

From the grey role of Rupali in Biwi No. 1 to that of a surrogate mother in Filhaal to a prostitute in Chingaari to a glamorous chemistry professor in Main Hoon Na, Sushmita Sen is known for her versatility. She is also an entrepreneur who grooms women for beauty pageants. She made her debut in Bengali films in 2015 with Nirbaak. The actress has also adopted two girl children, namely, Renee and Alisah.