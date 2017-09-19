Sushmita Sen appears before the court in relation to the car import case

Couple of months ago we had reported that the special court in Chennai stayed the warrant issued against Sushmita Sen in relation to the car import case where the actress was accused to be involved in the misuse of the foreign trade policy. And now, reportedly, the actress was spotted right outside the Chennai court after it summoned the actress in relation to the same.

Sushmita Sen got involved in the case as a witness after she bought an imported Land Cruiser from a certain Choksi who is a resident of the plush Malabar Hill area in Mumbai. The importer Vasu Bandari Thamla as well as Choksi have been alleged of violating the guidelines of the Customs Act and the two have reportedly been caught importing cars as a breach of the Transfer of Residence baggage rules.

In relation to the same, Sushmita Sen was summoned by the court as a witness, who during her recent appearance, revealed that her manager had clearly examined the papers of the car before sealing the deal but also maintained that she had no idea about the real owner of the vehicle. She also asserted that she became aware of the car only after Choksi transferred it to Mumbai and that it wasn’t bought into the city on her behalf.

During the witness examination by defense counsel Divakar Singh, the former beauty queen also mentioned that she had raised a loan from HSBC to make the payment for the imported car. From what we hear, Sen also pleaded ignorance when she was further questioned by Singh wherein she stated that she came to know about the chassis number being meddled with when she was informed about the same by DRI officials.

The case came into light when DRI [Directorate of Revenue Intelligence] investigated and uncovered a scam related to the import of high end luxury cars by a certain group in Chennai.