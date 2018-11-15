Is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny likely to be shut down after harassment charges?

Things don’t seem to be going well for Sushant Singh Rajput. After a number of delayed/ shelved projects he was finally working on the Hindi remake of the popular novel-film The Fault In Our Stars.

The remake titled Kizie Aur Manny stands suspended for now. This comes after the film director Mukesh Chhabra has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. Sources from the film’s producers Fox Star Studios say the troubled project is likely to be shelved.

“Fox Star is an international production house. They have zero tolerance for harassment. Their headquarters in LA already suspended work on another Hindi film Housefull 4.” However while House Full 4 will continue shooting after its harassment-accused director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar were sacked, Kizie Aur Manny is likely to be shut down.

“Firstly the shooting has just started and secondly it is the film’s hero and director who are in the line of fire. Replacing such main players would be impossible,” says the source. The Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars has been troubled from the start. It was slated to be produced by Karan Johar who dropped out. Various actors said yes and then opted out. Finally, it came to Sushant whose career seems to be undergoing a lengthy dark patch. Lately several of his films like Paani, Chanda Mama Dur Ke, RAW, Kedarnath and now Kizie Aur Manny have either been delayed, shelved or passed on to other actors.

Let’s hope the talented actor finds his way out of the current tangle.