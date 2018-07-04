Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni – The Untold Story is all set to get a sequel

Well, if this is true, it is definitely happening for the first time. MS Dhoni – The Untold Story features the biopic of India’s former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it seems that there are reports about a sequel being planned. If reports are to be believed, it is being said that the screen time given to one film is too short to encompass the varied achievements of Dhoni.

Recent reports have it that unlike the prequel, the second instalment will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, although there is no confirmation from the filmmakers. Not just that, they also claim that Sushant Singh Rajput will also be reprising the role of Indian skipper. And his preps and cricket lessons will kick off soon.

However, despite all of these developments, the director for the same is yet to be finalized. Speculative reports have been stating that the sequel will take off from where the first instalment left off. We are talking about the 2011 World Cup.

Followed by that, the untitled film is expected to feature the Indian Premiere League including the win of Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers this year. Also, certain other milestones of his career like India becoming the semi-finalists at the 2015 World Cup etc. will be a part of the film. The film may also feature Dhoni’s retirement from Tests in 2014.

Speaking of his personal life, while MS Dhoni – The Untold Story did showcase his love story with wife Sakshi, the second part is expected to showcase portions of his marital life as well as him turning father to Ziva. It is being said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni too will be extending his support for his film. He will be spending time and contributing to the script just like the way he did for the first instalment. However an official announcement on all of this is awaited.

The said film is supposed to go on floor next year after Sushant Singh Rajput wraps up his current commitments which includes Son Chiriya.

