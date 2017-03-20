Sushant Singh Rajput to star in Ekta Kapoor’s next

While he made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu’s Kai Po Che, soon there were rumours that Sushant Singh Rajput and his mentor-filmmaker had fallout. There were also speculations about a rift between the actor and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who had given him a role of a lifetime in her TV show Pavitra Rishta. However, putting all of it rest, now buzz is that Sushant will be working with the duo in an upcoming venture.

Though not many details about the film are known, we hear that it is apparently titled Kedarnath. However, the rest of the details are yet to be finalized.

Talking about the so-called fallout that Sushant Singh Rajput had with the two Kapoors, it is being said that the actor walked out of Abhishek Kapoor’s Fitoor which had left the director miffed and upset.

On the other hand, Ekta, was reportedly, upset because Sushant had to quit her show, which was at its peak, in order to make his big Bollywood debut. But soon all of it died down, after Ekta Kapoor decided to join hands with the actor for Half Girlfriend. Though that failed to materialize (Arjun Kapoor is now the lead), the two are still often seen partying together and bonding since this time around.

On the Bollywood front, Sushant Singh Rajput already has a handful of films in the pipeline which include Raabta, Drive, Chandamama Door Ke and Murli – The Unsung Hero among others.