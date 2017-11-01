Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.11.2017 | 2:23 PM IST

After Sushant Singh Rajput opts out, Abhishek Bachchan roped in for RAW

BySubhash K. Jha

After Sushant Singh Rajput opts out, Abhishek Bachchan roped in for RAW

Sushant Singh Rajput’s abrupt exit from the espionage thriller RAW – (Romeo Akbar Walter) left producer Bunty Walia confused and at a loose end, but only for a while. It’s reliably learnt that Abhishek Bachchan will play the RAW agent in the true-life espionage saga directed by Robbie Grewal.

Says Bunty, “I have no idea why Sushant opted out. I asked him and he gave us no answer. Maybe he didn’t like my face or my co-producer’s face. Or maybe he likes the faces better of those whom he prefers to work with.”

With Abhishek Bachchan stepping in the project acquires a different hue. Sushant says he opted out due to a date clash. “Changes in the dates of my prior commitments unfortunately forced me to opt out of the film, it’s a great script and I genuine wish the director Robby , the producer Bunty and the rest of the team all the very best for RAW.”

