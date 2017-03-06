Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta will have sequences inspired by Hollywood film 300

Ever since the beginning, Dinesh Vijan has maintained that Raabta will be an action film set in the backdrop of romance. But what we did not know was that the film is set in two different eras. Recently, there have been reports that the film is actually an adventure fantasy film that also includes a fictional era.

Though we haven’t got a glimpse of this particular time period, Sushant has reportedly revealed that this particular era has no reference in history but he does hope that audiences will appreciate their efforts. We hear that this Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic action film has a time period that is inspired by the Hollywood period war drama 300. However, we haven’t come across the costumes or the looks the actors will be sporting to represent it.

Raabta marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan and it is being said that the film has larger-than-life characters and sets. The film will also have Deepika Padukone in a special appearance for a song that will be remake of the track ‘Raabta’ from Agent Vinod. Also, the actors have undergone extensive physical and even weapon training for the film.