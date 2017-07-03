Bollywood Hungama
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are all set to romance once again and here are the details

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
We earlier saw their sizzling chemistry in Raabta and now followed by the appreciation they received for their on screen romance, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will revive it soon. However, this time around it is not for a film but for a music video.

Choreographed by Ahmed Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will pair up for a romantic music video titled ‘Paas Aao’. Although it will not be a quintessential soft number, it will be a peppy one shot at the backdrop of a carnival. Keeping in mind the vibrant music videos of the 90s, an elaborate set was constructed at a suburban studio in Mumbai and many dancers too are a part of the video to give it the festive touch. Also we will be seeing the two of them showcasing their dance talent in the song.

While the same is produced by Bhushan Kumar, reports state that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have already shot for the video in a three day schedule.

