Sushant Singh Rajput impresses the team of Kedarnath with his dancing skills!

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was a trained dancer much before he got into films, has always pushed the envelope when it comes to his performances. While he has flawlessly managed character transformations for every film he undertakes, he also enjoys dancing and performing, as it has always been a passion.

Quite recently, Sushant Singh Rajput left the makers of Kedarnath impressed when he managed to shoot for an extravagant song in record time. Says a source, “The song was initially planned to be atleast a 3-4 day shoot schedule . It’s an upbeat wedding song with challenging, fast paced choreography designed by Adil Shaikh. Shot in Mumbai’s Filmcity , the set too was very extravagant and the makers had allotted 4 days for the shoot. However, Sushant managed to complete shooting for the entire song in just 2 days. Not only did the actor immediately ace the choreography, but shot and rehearsed for hours at a stretch keeping with the flow of the song. They managed to wrap the shoot in 2 days and Sushant took everyone by surprise with his professionalism, his energy and the dedication he put into shooting the song and making it one of the biggest songs of next year”.

Prernaa Arora says, “Since the scale of Kedarnath is definitely a highlight of the film, it was important for us to also mount this song on that kind of large scale. Though we anticipated that it would take 4 days to complete shooting, Sushant did manage to surprise us and wrapped the song in 2 days. He is extremely professional and very hard-working and we are happy to have him on the film.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for Christmas 2018 release.