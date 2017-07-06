Sushant Singh Rajput to fly to NASA for the prep of his next and here are the details

Post attending the awards gala IIFA in New York City, Sushant Singh Rajput will head to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as part of his prep for Viki Rajani’s Chanda Mama Door Ke, India’s first space odyssey.

Readers may be aware that NASA is a US government agency created to oversee U.S. space exploration and aeronautics research and is responsible for science and technology related to space. Sushant will train at the centre for about three days starting from July 21 to 24.

As part of his preparation for the space adventure, Sushant will undergo training in the spacesuit (designed by John Palmer), practicing the moonwalk, experiencing zero gravity, docking the shuttle to the ISS, flying a space shuttle simulator and training in other simulation programmes at NASA.

Director of the film, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan said, “Sushant Singh Rajput is extremely dedicated and goes above and beyond as an actor. His relentless efforts to hone his craft and vigorous dedication are very rare. Filming a space odyssey is a challenge in itself. Sushant is just making it easier for me.”

Besides Sushant, other actors who are a part of the film include R. Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the film’s leading lady with several names being thrown around. However, the makers are yet to make a formal announcement. Chanda Mama Door Ke is based on a team of astronauts whose mission brings the country together.

Adding about the casting details of the film, producer Viki Rajani stated, “The casting for the film is still underway and an official announcement of the female lead will be made soon. The film will go on floors in September. An extensive international team will be working on the film and we are fully charged up”. The film is expected to release in 2018.