Surveen Chawla is married and she recently confirmed it!

While we have come across several actors and actresses whose marriages have remained a secret in the past, we hear that Hate Story actress Surveen Chawla too has maintained silence on her relationship status until now. After reports started doing the rounds that Surveen is married to businessman Akshay Thakker since 2015, the actress finally took to social media to confirm the same.

It is being said that Surveen and Akshay were planning to make an announcement about their wedding in January 2018. However, owing to the latest media buzz, Surveen took to Instagram to talk about her wedding by sharing this picture along with a caption that read, “And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. .??#Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings.”

According to latest reports, Surveen Chawla too had an Italian wedding [like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently] as she tied the knot with her beau Akshay in a private ceremony in North Italy on July 28, 2015. It was obviously a strictly guarded intimate affair with only family and a few close friends in attendance.

However, from what we hear it was definitely a dream wedding for the bride Surveen who always wished to have a white wedding. It is also being said that the actress rejoiced since she wanted to have these ceremonies in a chapel amidst the picturesque backdrop of a castle and this was the reason why she opted for Italy.

Talking about their love story, it is being said that Surveen and Akshay met through a common friend in 2013 and soon after, fell in love with each other and decided to get married.

On the work front, while Surveen Chawla is busy with her web series, she was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, Parched in the role of a prostitute. The film went on to earn many accolades abroad.